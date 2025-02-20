Security guard and public thanked by PSNI following the arrest of a man and woman in Portadown
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is understood the theft took place in the High Street area at around 7pm. A man and a woman have been arrested.
-
-
A PSNI spokesperson said this morning: “Yesterday evening (19/02/25) at approximately 1900hrs, response officers from B section Armagh responded to reports of a theft from a business premises on High Street, Portadown.
"Officers located and arrested a male and female a short distance away on suspicion of theft.
"Our thanks to the security guard and members of the public who assisted us in quickly locating and arresting these persons. We are happy to report all items have been returned to the store.
"Two people remain in police custody at this time assisting us with our enquiries.
"If you have any additional information regarding this incident that may help us, please contact 101 quoting serial 1554 19/02/25.”