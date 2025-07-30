Sentencing in the case of a 23-year-old Dungannon man was adjourned for three months at the local Magistrates Court on Friday to monitor his behaviour.

Tiernan O'Neill from Killyliss Road in Dungannon, faces charges of causing criminal damage to a Volkswagen car in November 2023, and having no insurance at The Square, Moy, in March 2024.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until October 17.

Mr Rafferty also ordered a short report from the Probation Service for the same date.