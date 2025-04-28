Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The prosecution is seeking a Sexual Offences Prevention Order against a Co Armagh man who pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Alan Sheffield, aged 46, from Tandragee Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

Sheffield had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted sexual communication with a child between October 29, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lawyer said the matter had been listed for sentencing with a pre-sentence report having been ordered.

He revealed Sheffield missed an appointment and then attended Probation with an appointment the following week.

At the previous hearing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had a brief opportunity to look at the papers. “This is a decoy case – the decoy referencing a 14-year-old child.”

The court heard Probation were seeking another adjournment for the pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said they were seeking a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) at sentencing.

The case was adjourned until June 6.