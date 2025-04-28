Sexual Offences Prevention Order sought against Co Armagh man caught attempting to sexually communicate with a child, Craigavon court hears

The prosecution is seeking a Sexual Offences Prevention Order against a Co Armagh man who pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Lee Alan Sheffield, aged 46, from Tandragee Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Sheffield had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted sexual communication with a child between October 29, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

His lawyer said the matter had been listed for sentencing with a pre-sentence report having been ordered.

He revealed Sheffield missed an appointment and then attended Probation with an appointment the following week.

At the previous hearing, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had a brief opportunity to look at the papers. “This is a decoy case – the decoy referencing a 14-year-old child.”

The court heard Probation were seeking another adjournment for the pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said they were seeking a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) at sentencing.

The case was adjourned until June 6.

