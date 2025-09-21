Shania Twain Belsonic ticket fraud was 'very nasty', district judge tells Larne man

A Co Antrim man has been sentenced for fraud by false representation by wrongly claiming to have two tickets to sell for a Shania Twain concert in Belfast.

Peter Wright, whose age was listed as unknown on the court charge sheet, committed the offence in June 2024 ahead of the Canadian singer's appearance at Belsonic.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the defendant, whose address was given as Agnew Street in Larne, advertised two Shania Twain concert tickets on social media and that a man sent him £180 but no tickets arrived.

Shania Twain. Picture: Joe Maher / Getty Images.

A defence barrister told the court the defendant had been "acting completely out of character".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very nasty thing to do".

The defendant had previous cautions for thefts "so he clearly is somebody who is dishonest," said the judge.

He fined the defendant £200 and ordered him to pay compensation of £180.