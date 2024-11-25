Sinister incident sees person armed with hammer run towards car at Portadown supermarket car park while a Land Rover Discovery tries to block it's exit
It is claimed the person armed with a hammer ran towards another person’s car in ASDA car park in Portadown. After it drove off a black Land Rover Discovery tried to block it’s exit from the car park.
-
-
The PSNI appealed for dashcam footage or witnesses to the incident which happened last night (Sunday November 24) at around 7.25pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “"A person, wearing a mask and carrying a hammer, exited a white van parked near the collection and deliveries area of ASDA, Portadown and ran towards a person’s in a car. The car drove off but a black Landrover Discovery attempted to block their exit to the carpark.
"No persons have been physically harmed during this incident.”
Anyone with information in relation to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1329 of 24/11/2024