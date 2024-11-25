Sinister incident sees person armed with hammer run towards car at Portadown supermarket car park while a Land Rover Discovery tries to block it's exit

By Carmel Robinson
Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A sinister incident involving a masked person armed with a hammer at a Co Armagh supermarket car park has led the PSNI to appeal for witnesses.

It is claimed the person armed with a hammer ran towards another person’s car in ASDA car park in Portadown. After it drove off a black Land Rover Discovery tried to block it’s exit from the car park.

-

Read More
Plea for funding for 'vital' Fitzone Foundation which helps the health and well-...
Asda car park in Portadown, Co Armagh.Asda car park in Portadown, Co Armagh.
Asda car park in Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

The PSNI appealed for dashcam footage or witnesses to the incident which happened last night (Sunday November 24) at around 7.25pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “"A person, wearing a mask and carrying a hammer, exited a white van parked near the collection and deliveries area of ASDA, Portadown and ran towards a person’s in a car. The car drove off but a black Landrover Discovery attempted to block their exit to the carpark.

"No persons have been physically harmed during this incident.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1329 of 24/11/2024

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice