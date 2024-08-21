Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 43-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of murdering a woman in the town at the weekend.

Andrzej Pajaczkowski, whose address was given as Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, is accused of murdering 57-year-old Sophie Watson on Sunday, August 18.

Pajaczkowski, who appeared by video link from Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, said he understood the charge against him.

An investigating police officer said she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.

Police at the scene of the murder in Magherafelt. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.

He said he wished to obtain medical evidence before progressing a bail application.

The lawyer said he was conscious that there is an oncoming police investigation and that there had been a not guilty entered by the accused after questioning,

Counsel described it as “a complicated and complex investigation”.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Pajackowski in custody to appear again at Magherafelt Court on September 18.