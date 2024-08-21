Sophie Watson: no application for bail in case of man accused of murdering Magherafelt woman
Andrzej Pajaczkowski, whose address was given as Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, is accused of murdering 57-year-old Sophie Watson on Sunday, August 18.
Pajaczkowski, who appeared by video link from Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, said he understood the charge against him.
An investigating police officer said she believed she could connect the defendant to the charge.
A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail at this stage.
He said he wished to obtain medical evidence before progressing a bail application.
The lawyer said he was conscious that there is an oncoming police investigation and that there had been a not guilty entered by the accused after questioning,
Counsel described it as “a complicated and complex investigation”.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Pajackowski in custody to appear again at Magherafelt Court on September 18.