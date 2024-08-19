Community 'shocked' following death of woman in her Magherafelt home

By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 16:57 BST
A post mortem into the death of a woman in Magherafelt is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Officers, responding to a report, found the woman unresponsive in her home in the Ashgrove Park area of the town yesterday afternoon, Sunday August 18.

Sadly, the woman who was in her 50’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene in Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt. Credit: Press Eye

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

There are no further details at present.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan extended his sympathy to the family and friends of the victim.

He said the incident had shocked the local community.