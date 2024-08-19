Community 'shocked' following death of woman in her Magherafelt home
A post mortem into the death of a woman in Magherafelt is expected to take place on Tuesday.
Officers, responding to a report, found the woman unresponsive in her home in the Ashgrove Park area of the town yesterday afternoon, Sunday August 18.
Sadly, the woman who was in her 50’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
There are no further details at present.
Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan extended his sympathy to the family and friends of the victim.
He said the incident had shocked the local community.