South Derry man found with 'a line of white powder' fined £200

A South Derry man found with "a line of white powder" was fined £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Matthew Bell, from Mullagh Park in Maghera, admitted possessing the Class B drug Methedrone on August 16 this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that with previous convictions and a restorative caution the defendant was still re-offending.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Supplied

A defence lawyer said Bell had two previous convictions and stressed he had admitted the matter before the court straight away.

He said that he had accepted he was the owner of the drug and that he has a problem with drugs which he is “working on.”

The lawyer asked the court to keep the deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.

Judge Mullan imposed a £200 fine and ordered Bell to pay an offender’s levy of £15.

She also made a destruction order in respect of the Methedrone.