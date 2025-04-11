Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young south Derry man has been sent for trial on a number of child sexual assault charges.

Jamie Kane, aged 21, whose address was given as Gregg Gardens, Bellaghy, faces a charge that he was intentionally engaged in sexual touching of a child under 13 years.

He is also accused of five other child sex charges.

Kane, who appeared at a preliminary enquiry – the legal step to return a case to a Crown court – at Magherafelt Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, said he had nothing to say in answer to the charges.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

When asked by the court clerk if he wished to make a statement of evidence in answer to the charges, the defendant replied "no”.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan returned him for trial, in custody, to appear at Londonderry Crown Court for arraignment on May 7.

A legal aid application for one counsel at his trial was granted.