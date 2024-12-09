South Derry motorist caught speeding at Cookstown was in pain and going to the dentist, court told

A motorist caught doing over 90mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway was in pain and trying to get to a dental appointment, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Fifty-two-year-old Alison McMurray, from Gregg Gardens in Bellaghy, was fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed three penalty points.

The court was told the defendant's vehicle was detected travelling at 91mph in a 60mph zone on the A29 dual carriageway at Cookstown on October 3.

Defence lawyer Stephen Atherton said the defendant was in pain and trying to get to a dental appointment as soon as possible or lose it.

Cookstown dual carriageway. Credit: Google

Mr Atherton, who handed in a letter from the dentist, stressed she had a clear driving record and this was her first time in court.

He added that she wished to apologise for the speed, and had entered a plea at the first opportunity.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would give her credit for that.