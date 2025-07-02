Speeding Co Tyrone farmer was under time pressure to get to a funeral, court told

A Co Tyrone farmer caught travelling at 68mph in a 30mph zone, has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Wylie, aged 48, from Rhone Road, Dungannon, was also handed four penalty points arising out of the incident on February 27 last.

Admitting the offence on behalf of the defendant, a defence lawyer said the 30mph zone on the outskirts of Aughnacloy had recently been moved out a further 100 metres and Wylie did not have time to slow down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

He said the defendant, who had no convictions or endorsements, required his licence as he has to get to sites across three locations.

The lawyer said on this date Wylie was under time pressure as it was the lambing season and he had to get to a funeral in Armagh.

He pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked it was more than double the speed limit which normally carried a disqualification.