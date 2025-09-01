A Co Tyrone insulator who was involved in a two-vehicle collision outside Stewartstown, has lost his licence for 14 months.

Niall Sean McCloskey, aged 35, from Ballynagowan Road, Stewartstown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A charge of failing to provide a specimen while driving unfit was dismissed.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on May 10 this year at approximately 11.30pm, police attended the report of a two-vehicle collision at Kilycoply Road outside Stewartstown.

Counsel prosecuting said on arrival, the police spoke to the driver of the van, the defendant, and noticed that his speech was slurred. He failed to provide a preliminary breath test.

A defence lawyer said the father-of-two was a self-employed insulator and will find it difficult to obtain employment when he receives the inevitable disqualification.

Pleading for leniency, he stressed that the defendant had no previous convictions.