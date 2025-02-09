A Stewartstown woman was ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on drug charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Marie Campbell, aged 29, from Gortnaskea Road in the village, admitted two charges of possessing pregabalin on March 2 and July 7 last year.

Making a destruction order for the tablets, District Judge Francis Rafferty told Campbell that if she failed to comply with the order she would be brought back to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the case had previously been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said on March 2 last, a search was carried out in Stewartstown and a quantity of pregabalin tablets were found on the defendant’s person.

He said she told police they were for self-medication as she suffered anxiety and depression.

He explained that police were on patrol in Moneymore when they stopped a car in which Campbell was a passenger and found a number of pregabalin tablets in a Coke can.