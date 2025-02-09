Stewartstown woman was found with pregabalin tablets in a Coke can, Dungannon court told
Amy Marie Campbell, aged 29, from Gortnaskea Road in the village, admitted two charges of possessing pregabalin on March 2 and July 7 last year.
Making a destruction order for the tablets, District Judge Francis Rafferty told Campbell that if she failed to comply with the order she would be brought back to the court.
The court was told that the case had previously been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Prosecuting counsel said on March 2 last, a search was carried out in Stewartstown and a quantity of pregabalin tablets were found on the defendant’s person.
He said she told police they were for self-medication as she suffered anxiety and depression.
He explained that police were on patrol in Moneymore when they stopped a car in which Campbell was a passenger and found a number of pregabalin tablets in a Coke can.