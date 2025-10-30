Suspended jail sentence for Cookstown man who pushed partner in kitchen

A Co Tyrone man who pushed his partner in the kitchen making her fear being hurt was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty-six-year-old Gerard Patrick Duffin from Union Place, Cookstown, admitted charges of common assault and attempted criminal damage of a door.

District Judge Francis Rafferty also imposed a restraining order for a period of two years and warned Duffin not to lift his hand to “this lady or another person”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on at 6.20pm on September 29 last, police were tasked to a domestic incident at a dwelling in Shanroy Park, Pomeroy.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party alleged at 5pm the defendant had pushed her with his open palm to the shoulder area while she was in the kitchen.

The lawyer said the incident made the injured party fear of being hurt.

She said Duffin was later arrested and excluded from the dwelling but returned on October 4 when a verbal argument took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counsel said the defendant was banging on the door and threatened if he got the door down he would kill the injured party.

Defence counsel said the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, has been married 34 years and had pushed his wife, moving her about one foot.

He pointed out that for a period Duffin had been doing very well for himself in business and property but then his life went on a downward spiral.