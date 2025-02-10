A Co Tyrone man who exposed his genitals in front of residents, including minors, on a Magherafelt housing development was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at the local magistrates’ court.

Francis Devine, aged 33, whose address was given as Coney Park, Coalisland, admitted charges of intentionally exposing his genitals and disorderly behaviour on August 19 last.

The court heard that at approximately 8.30pm, police received a 999 call in relation to the defendant who was throwing items around and making a nuisance of himself at Sandymount.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival, police spoke to the defendant who identified himself and police observed that he was intoxicated.

The lawyer said he was kicking and banging on wheelie bins and shouting and swearing.

She said Devine was also observed pulling his shorts and underwear down before squatting to urinate during which he exposed his genitals in full view of local residents and minors who were in the street.

The prosecutor said he was later arrested.

A defence lawyer said Devine has a significant and lengthy record but nothing of this nature.

He explained the defendant had “taken himself away” to Belfast, where he was now living and working, and seeking treatment for his alcohol issues.

Counsel said on this occasion Devine was visiting a friend and had too much to drink which had “sent him over the edge”.

He stressed Devine was on an upward trajectory and had a new partner.

The lawyer added the defendant had entered an early plea and pleaded to the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.