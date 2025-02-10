Suspended jail sentence for Tyrone man who exposed his genitals in front of Magherafelt residents including minors

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:29 BST
A Co Tyrone man who exposed his genitals in front of residents, including minors, on a Magherafelt housing development was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at the local magistrates’ court.

Francis Devine, aged 33, whose address was given as Coney Park, Coalisland, admitted charges of intentionally exposing his genitals and disorderly behaviour on August 19 last.

Most Popular

The court heard that at approximately 8.30pm, police received a 999 call in relation to the defendant who was throwing items around and making a nuisance of himself at Sandymount.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival, police spoke to the defendant who identified himself and police observed that he was intoxicated.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said he was kicking and banging on wheelie bins and shouting and swearing.

placeholder image
Read More
Dogs Trust Ballymena reopens after major redevelopment

She said Devine was also observed pulling his shorts and underwear down before squatting to urinate during which he exposed his genitals in full view of local residents and minors who were in the street.

The prosecutor said he was later arrested.

A defence lawyer said Devine has a significant and lengthy record but nothing of this nature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He explained the defendant had “taken himself away” to Belfast, where he was now living and working, and seeking treatment for his alcohol issues.

Counsel said on this occasion Devine was visiting a friend and had too much to drink which had “sent him over the edge”.

He stressed Devine was on an upward trajectory and had a new partner.

The lawyer added the defendant had entered an early plea and pleaded to the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice