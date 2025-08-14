Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man who made threats to kill
Thirty-five-year-old James Thompson from Wardsborough Road, Lisburn, was also given a two-month custodial sentence to run concurrently on a charge of possessing cannabis.
The court heard that Thompson had previously contested the charges which related to an incident on December 29 last year.
A defence lawyer told District Judge Francis Rafferty that the defendant still denied the charges.
He explained the incident happened some time ago and that the "heat had been taken out of the situation".
Judge Rafferty said Patterson was perfectly entitled to maintain his Innocence and appeal his decision.
He made an order for the destruction of the cannabis.