A man accused of threatening to destroy cars is to contest the charge, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Christopher Dickson, aged 24, whose address was listed as Wayside in Tandragee, faces a charge of threatening to damage property.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Dickson is accused of threatening to destroy cars belonging to a man on Malcolm Road in Lurgan, on September 3 last year.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan listed the matter for contest on June 16 with a review hearing to be held on May 21.