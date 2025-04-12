Tandragee man accused of threatening to destroy cars belonging to a Lurgan man is to contest the charge
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man accused of threatening to destroy cars is to contest the charge, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.
Christopher Dickson, aged 24, whose address was listed as Wayside in Tandragee, faces a charge of threatening to damage property.
-
-
Dickson is accused of threatening to destroy cars belonging to a man on Malcolm Road in Lurgan, on September 3 last year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan listed the matter for contest on June 16 with a review hearing to be held on May 21.