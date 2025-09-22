Teenager caught speeding on M1 motorway was rushing to get car his serviced, court told

A teenage motorist caught doing 80 mph on the M1 at Stangmore, Dungannon, was fined £125 and handed four penalty points at the local magistrates court.

Ugnius Miseckus, aged 19, from Foxborough in Dungannon, admitted being an ‘R’ driver and exceeding his 45mph restriction on February 27.

Miseckus was fined a further £80 on two counts of having an incorrect form of registration mark on the same date.

Prosecuting counsel said at 2.10pm a VW Golf was detected travelling east-bound on the M1 motorway in the vicinity of junction 15 Stangmore.

The lawyer said police stopped the car and spoke to the defendant who was a Restricted driver until April 24, 2025.

He said the police also observed he had incorrect ‘R’ plates displayed.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was rushing to get his car serviced.

He added that he had bought the ‘R’ plates in a pound shop.