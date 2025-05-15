Teenagers charged in connection with fire at Lurgan Junior High School have been released on bail

Two teenagers arrested in connection with burglary and arson attack at Lurgan Junior High School have appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court.

The two boys, aged 16 and 15, appeared before the court on Thursday May 15, 2025 via videolink from Woodvale Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor.

They had been arrested during the early hours of Wednesday May 14, 2025 following a report of burglary and arson at Lurgan Junior High School.

The 16-year-old male was charged with arson, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possessing article with intent to damage property. The 15-year-old male was charged with arson and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Two teenage boys appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged in connection with burglary and arson at Lurgan Junior High School. Pic credit: Google

The court heard that during the incident at the school desks, chairs, and other school property was damaged.

A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the two defendants with the charges.

The officer told the court: “On Wednesday May 14 at 00.05 police received a report from the caretaker of Lurgan Junior High School of the activation of the school alarm. He also reported that he could see two people in the school with torches.”

The officer also stated that the defendants entered the school through a smashed window.

"Police found rubbish that had been set alight and spread to the boiler room of the school,” he continued.

It is understood that the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

The officer stated that the two defendants had been found on the roof of a neighbouring building and were subsequently arrested.

"The police noted the strong smell of fire/smoke coming from both defendants,” the officer added.

The court was told that the police were objecting to the application for bail, saying that they believed “both defendants are likely to commit further offences.”

The officer also stated that one of the defendants had just been released from custody when these offences were committed and that he had breached bail "six or seven times” in recent weeks.

It was further reported that one of the young defendants had 39 previous convictions, which, the officer said was “quite concerning for a young man of his age”.

The two defence lawyers for the two defendants each applied to the court for bail, saying that they were to be housed in a hostel and they could be monitored with tags.

Defence for the 16-year-old defendant told the court: “He is in a hostel and could be tagged to keep him within the hostel.”

The second defence lawyer representing the 15-year-old, concurred, saying: “He resides in the same hostel and they are willing to take him back, subject to the court, tag and curfew.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty released the two defendants on their own bail of £50, with conditions that they should be tagged, do not go within 500m of Lurgan Junior High School, and abide by a curfew of 9pm-7am.

Both defendants are to appear before Craigavon Youth Court on June 10, 2025.