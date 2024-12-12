Thief pushed Magherafelt shop assistant out of his way while making his escape, court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 11:50 BST

A thief who pushed a shop assistant in Magherafelt while making his escape, has been jailed for three months at the local magistrates court.

William Ian Stockman, aged 55, from Brown Drive in Maghera, pleaded guilty to stealing groceries, totalling about £117, from business premises in Magherafelt and Cookstown between November 27 last year and April 4 last, and common assault relating to an incident on February 6 this year.

Imposing the sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was a “very sad” situation.

Ms Mullan said the defendant’s “pattern of theft charges” had been dealt with previously by conditional discharges, fines, and suspended prison sentences.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Outlining the assault, counsel prosecuting said the shop assistant had followed Stockman out of a supermarket in Magherafelt and challenged him and he had pushed her out of his way.

She had not been injured, and he had later told police that “I do that to get out of the way” and apologised.

Defence counsel Liam McStay said Stockman has “very significant health issues” and was not particularly well supported in the community. He described the offences as “really pathetic”.

Mr McStay stressed the criminal justice system struggled very hard to avoid sending someone like the defendant to prison.

Sentencing Stockman, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, District Judge Mullan told him that he has issues which he needed to address or else he would find himself “going into and out of custody”.

The judge also imposed a £25 offender’s levy.

