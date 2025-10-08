Thirty-one-year-old South Derry man fined £250 for possessing Class B drug

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A South Derry man was fined £250 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for possessing a Class B drug.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Bell from Mullagh Park, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of possessing methylmethcathinone on June 21 this year.

Most Popular

The court heard that Bell had not attended an appointment with the Probation Service to prepare a pre-sentence report ahead of sentencing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant had not attended court, and asked for the matter to be dealt with in his absence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Googleplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
placeholder image
Read More
Magherafelt woman sets up charity to grant dreams of adults in NI living with te...

He said the charge related to a small amount of Class B, and that he did not believe a pre-sentence report was necessary.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said Bell has a record for reoffending for drugs and expressed concern that this would continue.

Ms Mullan imposed a fine of £250 and made an order for the destruction of the drug.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice