Thirty-one-year-old South Derry man fined £250 for possessing Class B drug
Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Bell from Mullagh Park, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of possessing methylmethcathinone on June 21 this year.
The court heard that Bell had not attended an appointment with the Probation Service to prepare a pre-sentence report ahead of sentencing.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had not attended court, and asked for the matter to be dealt with in his absence.
He said the charge related to a small amount of Class B, and that he did not believe a pre-sentence report was necessary.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said Bell has a record for reoffending for drugs and expressed concern that this would continue.
Ms Mullan imposed a fine of £250 and made an order for the destruction of the drug.