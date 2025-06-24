Three Co Armagh men to face trial on charges connected to the supply of cocaine

Three Co Armagh men have been sent to Craigavon Crown Court to face charges connected to the supply of drugs.

The three men, all from the wider Lurgan area, stood in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for a Preliminary Enquiry – the legal step in sending a case to a higher court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Dylan Francis Carvalho, aged 21, from Brookvale Walk, Lurgan is charged with being concerned with supplying the Class A drug cocaine on dates between August 18, 2023 and September 16, 2023.

Lee Fintan Haughian, aged 25, from Glenholme Avenue, Lurgan, faces four charges including possession of the Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply on October 31, 2023. He is also charged with possession of the Class A drug cocaine on the same date.

He is also facing two charges of being concerned with the supply of the Class A drug cocaine and being concerned with the supply of the Class B drug cannabis on dates between August 18 and November 1, 2023.

Sean Toland, aged 21, from Derryash Road, Aghagallon, is facing a charge of being concerned with the supply of the Class A drug cocaine on dates between September 9 and October 16, 2023. He is also charged with being concerned with the supply of the Class B drug cannabis on August 26, 2023.

Haughian is represented by barrister Mr Aaron Thompson. Mr Conor Lunny represented Carvalho and Mr Damien Halleron represented Toland.

Each of the three men were asked if they are had received papers in relation to the Preliminary Enquiry and each of them, in turn, said: “Yeah”.

The charges were put to each of the three men. None of the defendants wanted to say anything in relation to the charges or submit anything in writing.

A prosecutor submitted that, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case to answer. All three barristers said there were no contrary submissions.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor said there is a prima facie case to answer.

He released the three defendants on their own bail of £500 each to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on September 4 this year for arraignment.