‘A gentle soul, a lovely person and a great teacher’ is how the Sr Mary Vianney Cunningham is remembered by many of her former pupils in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Sr Mary Vianney, who taught at St Michael Grammar School for decades, died peacefully on June 21.

Sister Mary Vianney Cunningham, of the Sisters of Mercy Community in Lurgan, Co Armagh. A former teacher at St Michael's Grammar School Sr Mary Vianney sadly passed away on June 21.

The was the beloved daughter of the late Mary-Anne and John Joseph Cunningham (Moyallen, Gilford), and a dear sister of Liam, Mary (Murray), John and the late Kathleen McParland, Anne Murray and Thomas Henry who died in infancy.

Tributes have been flooding social media for the popular nun who was an extremely popular teacher.

Sister Mary Vianney will repose at the Convent of Mercy, 61 Edward Street, BT66 6DB today, Tuesday, from 2.00pm until 7.00 pm.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday from the Convent of Mercy at 9.30am to St. Paul’s Church in Lurgan for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery.

St Mary Vianney is fondly remembered by many of her former students at St Michael’s Grammar School.

A former pupil said: “God Rest Sr Vianney. I will always remember her kind and gentle spirit and her devout faith from my time in St. Michaels. Every lesson started with the Memorare. Rest in eternal peace Sr.”

Another said: “RIP Sister Vianney, a lady who truly dedicated her life to God and helping others, an inspiration who always took the time to have a simple chat.”

One person said: “One of the nicest teachers in St Micheal's – a very calming and gentle person. R.I.P Sr Vianney.”

Another described her as ‘a lovely person and great teacher’. A third person said: “She was such a lovely lady who I have very fond memories of. My thoughts and prayers to all her family.”

A former pupil added: “An absolute lady with such a gentle persona. God rest her soul.”

Another former pupil said: “She was a very special person. Condolences to her family and friends R.I.P.”

One person added: “A lovely lady who knew every pupil's name. Sister Vianney was a great teacher who will be sadly missed. RIP.”

Her passing is deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and large family circle. Sadly missed by her Sisters of Mercy Community Lurgan and the wider Mercy Community of the Northern Branch.