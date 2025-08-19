Two Co Tyrone men remanded into custody on charges linked to Caldwell shooting
Caoimhin Murphy, aged 25, from Altowen Park in Coalisland, and Liam Robinson, aged 45, of Ardstewart, Stewartstown, are both charged with preparation of terrorist attacks and perverting the course of justice.
They appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink from Musgrave custody suite in Belfast.
Neither of the accused spoke when asked by the court clerk if they understood the charges against them.
A detective sergeant said he could connect both men to the charges.
Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team at Omagh on the night of February 23, 2023, in an attack claimed by the New IRA.
Defence lawyers challenged the connections prompting lengthy legal argument.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he was satisfied that both of the accused can be connected to the charges.
He remarked that the threat to Mr Caldwell "remains to this day, with his name appearing on a bonfire in the Creggan estate as we speak".
An application for bail in respect of Robinson was objected to by police with the detective sergeant alleging that it is believed he has a “trusted role” in the IRA.
The judge refused bail to Robinson saying the risk of reoffending was real and remanded him in custody until September 2.
Murphy was remanded into custody until August 20 when he is expected to make a bail application.