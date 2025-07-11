Two month custodial sentence for prisoner found with traces of drugs
Dallon Stephen Millar, 25, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court via videolink after being charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely Spice.
The court heard that on October 10, 2024 at 12.40pm two prison officers attended the tuck shop area of Maghaberry and conducted a search of the defendant.
It was stated that during the search the officers found three different pieces of toilet roll neatly folded with pieces of paper inside with traces of drugs on them.
Defence told the court this is the first conviction the defendant has had whilst in prison.
"He has a parole commissioners hearing in September and this may affect that.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a two month custodial sentence and issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.