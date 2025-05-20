Two years on probation for Dunmurry man charged with assaulting his partner

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th May 2025, 08:28 BST
A Dunmurry man has been ordered to serve two years on probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner and damaging a G4S tag.

Dillon Johnston, 20, whose address was given as White Rise, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault and criminal damage.

The court heard that on October 27, 2024, police received a report from a third party about concern for an occupant in their apartment. It was said the third party had concerns that the woman was being assaulted by her partner.

Police located the injured party. It was reported that she had been at an event with the defendant and returned home. The defendant wanted to continue partying but she did not. She then went to stay at a friend’s house.

Two year probation order for Dunmurry man who assaulted his partner. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
On returning the next day, it was said that the defendant met the injured party in the hallway, grabbed her two arms and pushed her into a lift, dragging her by the hair.

The defendant jumped out of a window to evade police but was detained nearby. The defendant was also charged with causing damage to an electronic tag owned by G4S.

Defence told the court that the defendant “certainly does not want to go to prison”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he would impose a sentence “as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence”.

Mr Rafferty ordered the defendant to serve two years on probation. He also issued a restraining order.

"There are procedures whereby you can receive some assistance,” Mr Rafferty told the defendant. “If you do not engage properly you will be brought back before the court.”

