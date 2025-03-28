Tyrone man facing motoring charges, including dangerous driving near Cookstown, released on bail
Declan McCourt, aged 45, from Bardahessiagh Road, Pomeroy, is accused of dangerous driving, having no insurance, and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance at Pomeroy Road, Cookstown, on March 25.
McCourt, who appeared in court via video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.
A police officer said he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.
A defence lawyer said there was "an agreed position" and police were not opposing bail.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan released McCourt on personal bail of £100 with conditions that he reside at his home address; and not drive a vehicle without approval from his GP and DVA.
McCourt was remanded to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 23.