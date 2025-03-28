Tyrone man facing motoring charges, including dangerous driving near Cookstown, released on bail

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Tyrone man was released on bail when he appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges arising out of a single-vehicle collision near Cookstown earlier this week.

Declan McCourt, aged 45, from Bardahessiagh Road, Pomeroy, is accused of dangerous driving, having no insurance, and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance at Pomeroy Road, Cookstown, on March 25.

McCourt, who appeared in court via video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.

A police officer said he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

Pomeroy Road, Cookstown | Google
A defence lawyer said there was "an agreed position" and police were not opposing bail.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan released McCourt on personal bail of £100 with conditions that he reside at his home address; and not drive a vehicle without approval from his GP and DVA.

McCourt was remanded to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 23.

