Tyrone man facing motoring charges, including dangerous driving near Cookstown, released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Tyrone man was released on bail when he appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges arising out of a single-vehicle collision near Cookstown earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan McCourt, aged 45, from Bardahessiagh Road, Pomeroy, is accused of dangerous driving, having no insurance, and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance at Pomeroy Road, Cookstown, on March 25.

McCourt, who appeared in court via video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer said he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

Pomeroy Road, Cookstown | Google

A defence lawyer said there was "an agreed position" and police were not opposing bail.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan released McCourt on personal bail of £100 with conditions that he reside at his home address; and not drive a vehicle without approval from his GP and DVA.

McCourt was remanded to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 23.