Tyrone man who punched woman motorist and elderly man is given jail sentence

A Co Tyrone man who punched a woman and a 91-year-old man after asking them for their cars, has been jailed for eight months.

Jody Dowzell (26) from Castle Drive, Caledon, appeared by video link at Dungannon Magistrates Court from Maghaberry Prison to answer two charges of common assault.

The court heard that on May 20 last, at approximately 10pm, the defendant approached a female who was sitting in her car in the vicinity Main Street in Caledon.

Prosecuting counsel said the victim wound down the window to speak to Dowzell who asked her if he could borrow her car and when she refused he punched her to the nose.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said the defendant had also tried to forcibly gain control of the vehicle and the female was left with a bloody nose.

She said a witness came to her assistance and the defendant ran off down the street.

Continuing, counsel said Dowzell later approached an elderly man who was in his house with the door open and asked him if he had a car. When the man asked him why he needed a car and that “it was time he should be going”, Dowzell punched him a single time knocking him back and causing superficial cuts to his face.

A defence lawyer said Dowzell has been on remand for seven-and-a-half months.

He said he accepts and apologises for his actions.

The lawyer said the defendant had been in Bluestone, but does not try use his health problems to take away from his actions.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons also put in place restraining orders for two years.