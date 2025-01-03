Maghera: Mid Ulster planners give green light to new 22-dwelling development
The proposal includes landscaping, car parking and all associated site and access works.
The planning application was lodged by Damien McLaughlin, Linenhall Street, Ballymoney, on behalf of JFM Construction Ltd, Loughbeg Road, Toomebridge.
Mid Ulster planning officers wrote in their report: “The current proposed layout is for an increase of three units over what was previously approved, but the proposed layout of 28.9 dwellings per hectare is less than Mullagh Court at 40.1 dwellings per hectare, and King William III Park at 31.2 dwellings per hectare.
“The introduction of maisonettes is acceptable within this proposed layout, insofar as it provides for a range of house types.
“DfI Roads did not raise any concerns regarding a shortfall in parking, and have accepted the layout as meeting the required standards.
“Likewise, Environmental Health did not raise any issues regarding the potential for noise disturbance arising from the development, following its completion.
“All dwellings and maisonettes have private amenity space ranging from 40m2 to 225m2, with an average of 89m2 for the entire development of 22 dwellings. This is well above the minimum average of 70m2 required by Creating Places guidance and is considered sufficient.
“The site has direct access onto Mullagh Lane, which in turn provides access onto Carricknakielt Road and Mullagh Court, which in turn provides direct access onto the Glenshane Road.
“This arrangement will provide an acceptable movement pattern, including walking and cycling, which will enable occupants to access public transport routes and the public network system.”
