Tyrone motorist pulled over by police at St Patrick's Day parade loses licence for 15 months

A Tyrone motorist whose vehicle was pulled over to the side of the road by police at a St Patrick's Day parade has lost his licence for 15 months.

Andrew David Eagleson (37), from Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at 5.25pm on March 17, police at Donaghmore Road, Dungannon, pulled the defendant's vehicle over and while speaking to him noted his eyes were glazed.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said police also noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor, and the defendant failed a preliminary breath test.

He said Eagleson was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 58 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said the defendant works on a farm and has four children and the loss of his licence will be a "hard lesson”.