Unemployed man stayed at top hotel after '£3,000' bet came up but then trashed room during drink binge
Brendan Devine (27), formerly of Limestone Road, Belfast but now with an address given as Sandyknowes Drive, Newtownabbey, admitted causing criminal damage to furniture and walls at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, Templepatrick on September 28, 2022.
A prosecutor previously told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that police received a report of two male guests causing damage at the hotel where a room was smashed up.
The men were arguing and shouting at staff.
Staff told police "significant damage" costing £1,898 had been caused by the men. The other man had also previously been dealt with at court.
A defence barrister said after a £3,000 bet had been won, the men had been at the Galgorm Resort where they were asked to leave "because of their behaviour".
He said their "drinking continued" when they then booked into The Rabbit Hotel.
The lawyer admitted it had been an "unwarranted piece of random destruction to a hotel room".
The barrister said all of the £3,000 money was spent.
He added: "They had been at the Galgorm for a matter of days. They spent their time drinking and on hotel bookings. Both hotels are not cheap and they enjoyed the full facilities of the hotels."
District Judge Nigel Broderick told a court in 2023 it had been "atrocious behaviour".
Both men were ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service and also put on Probation for a year.
The judge had said because the men were on benefits he did not believe they would be able to pay back the full amount of restitution but ordered each man to pay £400.
Devine was back at the court this week for breaching the Combination Order. He completed all the hours of Community Service but did not comply with a Probation element where he had been required to attend Inspire addiction services.
A defence barrister said the defendant is willing to re-engage with his requirements.
The case was adjourned to September 23 to see if Devine re-engages with Inspire.