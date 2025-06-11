Uninsured driver tells Lisburn court he thought he was covered by employer’s policy
Calvin Patterson, 24, whose address was given as Shore Road, Lisburn appeared unrepresented before the city’s magistrates’ court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.
The court heard that on March 30, 2025 at 1.10pm, police observed a Ford Fiesta being driven in Mercer Street in Lisburn.
Checks showed the vehicle was not insured and that the defendant was the owner of the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and the defendant said he believed he was covered by his employer’s insurance, however that proved not to be the case.
He was told by police to produce the insurance documentation by a specified date but failed to do so.
Speaking on his own behalf, the defendant broke down when he told the court he had been forced to move home suddenly when his partner had passed away.
"I thought I was covered by my work insurance. I completely forgot about it,” he told the court.
The defendant also confirmed that he insured the car a short time after the offence had taken place.
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £300, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.
During sentencing, Mr Kennedy told the defendant: “Thank you for attending. It is important to attend court.
"No insurance is a serious offence. There is a huge amount of no insurance in this jurisdiction.”
Mr Kennedy allowed the defendant 20 weeks to pay the fines.