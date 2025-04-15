Waringstown man is accused of attempted murder of a woman and non-fatal strangulation, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
The case against a 29-year-old man accused of the attempted murder of a woman and non-fatal strangulation, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 11.

Matthew Carson, aged 29, from Broomhill, Waringstown faces a number of charges including attempting to murder a woman on March 14 this year and attempting to strangle the same woman on that date.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is also accused of engaging in a course of domestic abuse from November 2024 until March 14 this year.

No details of the case were shared with the court.

A defence barrister said Carson, who is in custody at Maghaberry Prison, was not being produced to the video link and asked for an update on the case.

A prosecutor said a full file is due by April 29 this year and asked that the matter be adjourned for four weeks to May 9.

That was agreed by District Judge Trevor Browne.

