Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The case against a 29-year-old man accused of the attempted murder of a woman and non-fatal strangulation, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 11.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Carson, aged 29, from Broomhill, Waringstown faces a number of charges including attempting to murder a woman on March 14 this year and attempting to strangle the same woman on that date.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He is also accused of engaging in a course of domestic abuse from November 2024 until March 14 this year.

No details of the case were shared with the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said Carson, who is in custody at Maghaberry Prison, was not being produced to the video link and asked for an update on the case.

A prosecutor said a full file is due by April 29 this year and asked that the matter be adjourned for four weeks to May 9.

That was agreed by District Judge Trevor Browne.