Waringstown man is accused of attempted murder of a woman and non-fatal strangulation, Craigavon court hears
Matthew Carson, aged 29, from Broomhill, Waringstown faces a number of charges including attempting to murder a woman on March 14 this year and attempting to strangle the same woman on that date.
He is also accused of engaging in a course of domestic abuse from November 2024 until March 14 this year.
No details of the case were shared with the court.
A defence barrister said Carson, who is in custody at Maghaberry Prison, was not being produced to the video link and asked for an update on the case.
A prosecutor said a full file is due by April 29 this year and asked that the matter be adjourned for four weeks to May 9.
That was agreed by District Judge Trevor Browne.