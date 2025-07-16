When a man (34) was caught with “a Cannabis joint” in his pocket he told police it was a “tiny bit of weed” he’d bought online.

Petyo Koychev, from Keelmount Grange, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug, no insurance, no driving licence and failing to wear a seat belt.

Police were on routine patrol on February 9, this year when they saw the defendant in a Renault Scenic on the Moy Road, Portadown.

"They recognised the defendant and believed he didn’t hold a valid driving licence,” said a Prosecutor. After his arrest he was searched and and a cigarette containing Cannabis was found in his pocket.

During interview he accepted all the offences. He told police it was a "tiny bit of weed” that he had bought online.

Koychev’s barrister Mr John Paul McCann said his client has a partner and two children and he recently lost his job but had been working for the past six years while in the jurisdiction.

Koychev said he was driving his father’s car. “He knew he had previously been disqualified but he hadn’t filled in the paperwork to reapply for the licence. His father, I’m told, has a policy of insurance and he thought that covered the car. It was a misapprehension on his part,” said the barrister.

"He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt correctly,” explained Mr McCann adding his last conviction was last November for an offence earlier on that year.

"He simply needs to become more clued in with the driving laws in this jurisdiction,” said the barrister.

"He’s a very easy gentleman to deal with and has a placid demeanour,” said Mr McCann, adding his client is not on benefits but relying on savings and is actively seeking employment.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said any repeat of these offences and he is “likely to go to prison”.

For the no insurance he was fined £150 and no driving licence he was fined £100 plus he received a nine months driving ban for both. For possession of a Class B drug he was fined £150 and for the seat belt charge he was fined £50. Plus he was ordered to pay the £15 Offender Levy and given 20 weeks to pay.