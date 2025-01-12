Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White powder was found in a 23-year-old man’s underwear during a strip search at Lurgan police station, a court in Craigavon has heard.

Michael Dylan Ruddy, from Regency Court, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court to face a number of drug charges.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He was accused of possession of the Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the Class B drug ketamine with intent to supply on October 12 last year.

He also was charged with offering to supply cocaine and ketamine on dates between August 12 and October 12, 2023.

The court heard that on October 12, 2023, police were on patrol in Lurgan and stopped a car with the defendant as a front seat passenger.

A prosecutor said police searched the vehicle due to the defendant’s demeanour and the ‘presence of scales and deal bags on his person’.

"He was brought to Lurgan police station for a strip search. Two bags of white powder were found in his underwear,” the prosecutor told the court, adding that a forensic analysis showed one bag contained cocaine and the other ketamine.

She said the defendant’s phone was also examined and showed evidence he was involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Ruddy’s barrister Mr Joel Lindsay said his client has no record. “There was a period in his life where he made some very bad decisions. He got involved with drinking alcohol at a very young age and that moved onto drugs.

"He seems to have taken every drug that exists while at school and then moved into a period where he was homeless,” said Mr Lindsay, adding that his client was homeless for a time and admitted to Probation that he thought he could make some money by selling drugs to friends and acquaintances.

The barrister added Ruddy has been drug-free since his arrest in October 2023 and is employed full-time as a machine operative.

"He has a good work ethic. He worked for a period of time as a butcher, chef, worked in a warehouse and then worked with Princes Trust and Inspire,” said Mr Lindsay, adding that Ruddy has a hobby of making wooden items and is keen to sell them.

The barrister urged the judge to consider leaving something hanging over his client’s head rather than custody as Ruddy had “turned his life around”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It is clear this was for financial gain. It might be limited financial gain but there is a starting point of at least three months custody even on a first conviction.

"You were also secreting drug paraphernalia on your person which shows you knew what you were about. Based on the phone evidence, there was clearly evidence of ongoing involvement in drugs and the trading of drugs and you are aware of the problem that it causes,” said the district judge.

Adding that Ruddy had a clear criminal record, he sentenced him to five months in prison on the possession with intent to supply charges and three months for the offering to supply charges to run concurrently and suspended for 12 months.