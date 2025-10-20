More than £100,000 worth of assorted drugs were uncovered in a Co Antrim man’s home allegedly being run as a “distribution office”, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized 16 different types of illicit substances from filing cabinets installed at Nathan Matthew Marcus’ property.

Four suspected guns were also found during searches carried out last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details emerged as 31-year-old Marcus, of Kings Road in Whitehead, was remanded into custody on a total of 43 charges.

Laganside courts. Picture: Google

He faces multiple counts of possessing or being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

Quantities of cocaine, ketamine, ‘pink cocaine’ ecstasy, changa, LSD, magic mushrooms, MDMA, tramadol, amphetamine, cannabis, vapes and pregabalin were among the haul.

Marcus is further accused of having criminal property, a medicinal product with intent to supply, and four counts of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were first alerted after UK Border Force officers intercepted a parcel apparently addressed to him in February this year.

The package contained 350g of cocaine and 16 cannabis vapes.

Follow-up searches carried out at his house on October 17 led to the seizure of various different types of drugs.

Six filing cabinets were located in one room, with a different substance allocated to each of the drawers. More than 5,000 snap bags, labelled containers used for measuring out quantities, and several envelopes with addresses and stamps already affixed to them were also found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This appeared to be a distribution office,” an investigating detective said.

"Police recovered nine different Class C drugs, three different Class B drugs, four different Class C drugs, and over 8,000 other tablets and medicinal products.”

Marcus claimed to have no control over the delivery of packages to his home and that the suspected firearms were BB guns, the court heard.

He told police he became involved in the alleged activities to pay off a drug debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the detective contended: “Given that the defendant is likely to be held responsible for police seizing what is estimated to be over £100,000 worth of controlled drugs, he will have to continue offending in order to repay the debt.”

Bail was refused based on the risks of re-offending, interference with the investigation and risk of harm to the public.

Remanding Marcus in custody until November 17, District Judge Steven Keown said: “It’s a large scale drugs operation involving this defendant and other persons currently unknown.

"There is an added sinister element of firearms or replica firearms under his possession and control as well.”