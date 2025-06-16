A 56-year-old woman, accused of obstructing police during disturbances in Portadown last week, has been released on bail.

Janice Wilson, aged 56, from Deramore Drive, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Monday morning via video link from Hydebank Prison.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

She faced a single charge of obstructing a police officer on June 12. Her solicitor Mr Richard Monteith sought bail but the PSNI objected.

Wilson, who has a previous conviction for actual bodily harm, was arrested last Thursday evening in Portadown amid serious unrest involving protesters and police.

A prosecutor told the court that “Thursday and Friday night rioting was bad but Saturday and Sunday were quiet”.

Wilson’s solicitor said Friday “was poor” but there was “nothing” on Saturday and Sunday. He said Wilson’s partner of 16 years was in court and her employer was also in court “in support of the bail application”.

"That shows her standing which is otherwise good,” said Mr Monteith.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant: “Hopefully your time in Hydebank has made you see the folly of what you got yourself involved in. These are ongoing disturbances but I understand they are calming down.”

He said he would “give her a chance” on bail but with strict conditions including a tag and curfew between 9pm and 7am “to make sure she is not out doing anything she should not be doing”

She is also banned from taking part in any public gathering including any form of protest. She was released on her own court bail of £500.

The case was adjourned for a bail compliance review on July 2.

"I think that will deal with the menace that these ongoing disturbances pose, certainly regarding Ms Wilson,” said the district judge.

On Friday morning a PSNI officer told the court that on Thursday evening at around 7.30pm, police from the Tactical Support Group (TSG) were tasked to the Portadown area “in relation to an immigration protest” and deployed to West Street, Portadown and Charles Street junction.

"When the TSG unit arrived there was already a large crowd of over 100 people who were involved in rioting and disorder. The TSG unit put in a shield line and the defendant approached the line.

"She was asked to move back and leave the area as the road had now been closed,” he said.

Despite being told she would be arrested, she continued to push towards police lines and was struck with an officer’s baton, the court was told.

At 9.20pm Wilson was given a final warning before being arrested.

A PSNI officer objected to bail on Friday citing “the current situation”.

Mr Monteith said his client, who is originally from Belfast but moved to Portadown in 1999, works 21 hours per week in a nearby bakery and lives near the scene. He said his client was there “purely in a peaceful capacity”.

He added that his client was ‘in the midst of a substantial crowd’ and that there was pushing but not necessarily from her.

"She accepts she was struck in the hand. She was at the side of the road with her daughter, aged 29. Then there was further movement again when the police came forward and again she was in the midst of a crowd,” the solicitor told the court on Friday.