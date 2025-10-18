Woman drove daughter to visit her father in Maghaberry Prison despite being banned from the roads, Lisburn court hears

A woman who drove her daughter to visit her father in Maghaberry Prison, despite being a disqualified driver, has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Natalie Kathleen Patterson, 39, whose address was given as Roslin Gardens in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard that on May 29, 2025, the defendant was stopped by police at a routine vehicle checkpoint at Maghaberry Prison.

Checks showed she had been disqualified from driving in June 2024 and had no valid insurance for the vehicle.

A defence lawyer told the court: “This offending was largely done in desperation.

"She is in a long term supportive relationship with a partner who was in Maghaberry Prison. He was being moved to Magilligan and her daughter wanted to see her father before he was moved.

"She didn’t have the money for a taxi to the prison and back so she took her son’s car. She took a huge risk. She speaks of her shame.

"She is in breach of a suspended sentence.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant “hasn’t impressed me”.

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months on each of the charges before the court. She also disqualified the defendant from driving for two years, and imposed an offender’s levy of £25.

Ms Watters activated the suspended sentence, bringing the defendant’s total sentence to eight months in prison.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence and the defendant was released on her own bail of £500 pending the appeal.