Woman found in possession of drugs at Lisburn train station

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST

A woman has been given a conditional discharge for possession of drugs and assaulting police in Lisburn.

Anne Maria Nolan, 33, whose address was given as New Lodge Road, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely xanax, and assaulting police.

The court heard that on July 22, 2023 police attended Lisburn train station following a report of a female suspected to be using drugs.

It was said that she appeared to be erratic and uncooperative, and that she was shouting and swearing.

Lisburn train station. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn train station. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn train station. Pic credit: Google

She was handcuffed and drugs were found, including xanax.

It was reported that she kicked out at police, hitting the thigh of an officer.

A defence lawyer said: "She has had chronic problems over the years and she’s doing the best she can.”

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy issued a conditional discharge on both charges.

He warned the defendant: “If you commit another offence in the next year these offences can be looked at again.”

