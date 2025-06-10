Woman found in possession of drugs at Lisburn train station
Anne Maria Nolan, 33, whose address was given as New Lodge Road, Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely xanax, and assaulting police.
The court heard that on July 22, 2023 police attended Lisburn train station following a report of a female suspected to be using drugs.
It was said that she appeared to be erratic and uncooperative, and that she was shouting and swearing.
She was handcuffed and drugs were found, including xanax.
It was reported that she kicked out at police, hitting the thigh of an officer.
A defence lawyer said: "She has had chronic problems over the years and she’s doing the best she can.”
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy issued a conditional discharge on both charges.
He warned the defendant: “If you commit another offence in the next year these offences can be looked at again.”