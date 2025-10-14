Woman had no insurance or licence for Range Rover, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 14th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A woman has been banned from the roads for three months after she was found to be driving without insurance or a driving licence.

Rachael Corbett, 38, whose address was given as Black Ridge Manor in Belfast, was charged before Lisburn Magistrates Court with having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The facts of the case were not opened in court. However, it is understood the offences came to light on November 7, 2024 when the defendant was driving a Range Rover on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had “previously been disqualified”.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

He continued: “She was out of the disqualification period but hadn’t applied for her provisional licence.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for three months.

On the charge of no driving licence, he imposed a fine of £50 and offender’s levy of £15. On the charge of no insurance, he imposed a fine of £200.

