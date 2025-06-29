A woman who was shouting and swearing when police arrived following a report of a possible domestic incident involving an ex-partner, has been ordered to carry out 60 hours Community Service.

Sarah Burns, aged 32, from Castle Gardens in Dungannon, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard police responded to a report at 4.15am on February 4 this year, and found the defendant standing outside an address in Lisnahull Park, Dungannon, and she appeared under the influence.

Prosecuting counsel said that Burns was “shouting and swearing” and was warned “multiple times” to calm down but she continued to abuse police.

The lawyer said she was arrested for disorderly behaviour at 4.26am.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence, and was currently working with Probation.

District Judge Frances Rafferty remarked that he would continue that work and imposed 60 hours of Community Service.