Woman who drove whilst disqualified in Lisburn is 'going through a difficult time', court hears
Emma Louise McMahon, 35, whose address was given as Foxes Glen in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with the driving offences.
The court heard that on April 30, 2025 at 7.55pm, police observed a vehicle at Wesley Street in Lisburn.
Police spoke with the driver after checks showed that she had been disqualified from driving.
A defence lawyer told the court: “There’s an element of her burying her head in the sand.
"She’d been involved in an abusive relationship. She left her partner’s property and drove.
"She’s going through a difficult time but she hasn’t covered herself in glory.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months in relation to each of the two charges, which she suspended for two years.
"Hopefully this is a one-off and you have learnt from your mistake,” Ms Watters told the defendant.