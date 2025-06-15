Woman who stole cash from her employer 'acted out of desperation' to pay rent, court told

A 24-year-old woman who stole from her employer in desperation to pay rent, has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service.

Vanessa Stanisautaite from The Square, Moy, had earlier pleaded guilty to stealing cash between August 8 and November 24 last year.

Sentencing the defendant at Dungannon Magistrates Court, District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered her to make compensation of £2,173 and gave her six months to pay.

The court heard that the defendant’s employer had noticed that there had been a number of thefts of cash from the till and after viewing CCTV footage confronted her.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was given time to repay the money, but when she failed to do so the owner went to the police who carried out an investigation.

A defence lawyer said Stanisautaite has no criminal record and had taken the money in desperation to pay rent.

He said she has made an attempt to repay the injured party, but could not get a loan.

The lawyer pointed out that she is remorseful and was considered by Probation as being a low likelihood of re-offending.

Judge Rafferty told the defendant she appeared to have acted out of some desperation, and had made an attempt to repay the money.

He said she had admitted the offence when confronted and had attempted to get a loan.

The judge added that he also took into account that the Probation Service considered the defendant as a being of a low likelihood to re-offend.