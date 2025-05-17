Young Co Tyrone driver disqualified after being handed six penalty points by Dungannon judge

By Dungannon Court Reporter
Published 17th May 2025, 07:00 BST
A teenage driver has been banned from the roads after being handed six penalty points by a judge at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Christopher Chanady Cichero, 19, whose address was given as Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Most Popular

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on December 8, 2024, police stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the vicinity of Beechvalley Way in Dungannon, which was being driven by the defendant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks showed there was not a valid insurance policy for the vehicle.

Six penalty points for teenager who drove without insurance. Pic credit: NIWDplaceholder image
Six penalty points for teenager who drove without insurance. Pic credit: NIWD

Defence told the court the defendant had purchased an insurance policy a few days later, adding: “It was an administrative error.”

placeholder image
Read More
Magherafelt's Henry Brothers Construction starts work on £12 million endoscopy u...

District Judge Francis Rafferty endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.

Under the young driver’s provision, which is in place for two years after passing your driving test, the defendant’s full licence is revoked and he will have to retake his driving test.

Mr Rafferty also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice