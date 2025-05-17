A teenage driver has been banned from the roads after being handed six penalty points by a judge at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Chanady Cichero, 19, whose address was given as Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on December 8, 2024, police stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the vicinity of Beechvalley Way in Dungannon, which was being driven by the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks showed there was not a valid insurance policy for the vehicle.

Six penalty points for teenager who drove without insurance. Pic credit: NIWD

Defence told the court the defendant had purchased an insurance policy a few days later, adding: “It was an administrative error.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.

Under the young driver’s provision, which is in place for two years after passing your driving test, the defendant’s full licence is revoked and he will have to retake his driving test.

Mr Rafferty also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.