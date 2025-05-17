Young Co Tyrone driver disqualified after being handed six penalty points by Dungannon judge
Christopher Chanady Cichero, 19, whose address was given as Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, was charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on December 8, 2024, police stopped a Volkswagen Golf in the vicinity of Beechvalley Way in Dungannon, which was being driven by the defendant.
Checks showed there was not a valid insurance policy for the vehicle.
Defence told the court the defendant had purchased an insurance policy a few days later, adding: “It was an administrative error.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.
Under the young driver’s provision, which is in place for two years after passing your driving test, the defendant’s full licence is revoked and he will have to retake his driving test.
Mr Rafferty also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.