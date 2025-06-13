Young Co Tyrone man who tried to conceal cocaine from police given Community Service

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A young Dungannon man spotted by police trying to conceal something down the front of his trousers when they stopped a car in the town, has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service.

Twenty-one-year-old Caolan McNally, from Ardglena, was sentenced at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of unlawfully possessing the drug on April 18 last.

The court heard at approximately 9pm, police stopped a car at Ballysaggart in the town and noticed the defendant trying to conceal something down the front of his trousers.

placeholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Prosecuting counsel said the police recovered 2.7grams of cocaine from the car and later seized a bag of cocaine, containing eight grams of the drug, valued £480, when they strip searched the defendant at the police station.

A defence lawyer explained McNally had addiction issues and had been spending £1,000 a week on drugs.

District Judge Francis Rafferty made a destruction order in respect of the drugs.

