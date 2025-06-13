Young Co Tyrone man who tried to conceal cocaine from police given Community Service

A young Dungannon man spotted by police trying to conceal something down the front of his trousers when they stopped a car in the town, has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of Community Service.

Twenty-one-year-old Caolan McNally, from Ardglena, was sentenced at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of unlawfully possessing the drug on April 18 last.

The court heard at approximately 9pm, police stopped a car at Ballysaggart in the town and noticed the defendant trying to conceal something down the front of his trousers.

Prosecuting counsel said the police recovered 2.7grams of cocaine from the car and later seized a bag of cocaine, containing eight grams of the drug, valued £480, when they strip searched the defendant at the police station.

A defence lawyer explained McNally had addiction issues and had been spending £1,000 a week on drugs.

District Judge Francis Rafferty made a destruction order in respect of the drugs.