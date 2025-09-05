A young Co Tyrone motorist caught travelling at 104mph in Dungannon lost his licence for one month when he appeared at local magistrates court.

Peter Busby, aged 23, from Cravenny Road, Ballygawley, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard the detection was made in a 70mph zone at Dungannon on July 8 this year.

A defence lawyer said Busby needed his licence as his employment required him to travel to “multiple sites”.

He stressed he is extremely remorseful for the incident and said it will never be repeated.

The defendant attended court with his mother and his parents’ disapproved of his driving on this occasion, the court heard.

Defence counsel added Busby drove 10,000 miles a year and this was his first motoring offence.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked Busby will have to be given other tasks at work as there will have to be a disqualification.