Young Co Tyrone motorist clocked at 102mph on dual carriageway between Moneymore and Cookstown

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:24 BST

A young Co Tyrone motorist caught travelling at 102mph on the dual carriageway between Moneymore and Cookstown, has been disqualified from driving for two months.

Connor Trowbridge, aged 20, from Pinefield Court in Omagh, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The court heard the speeding offence was detected by police at approximately 9.20pm on April 13 last.

A defence solicitor accepted it was an “inordinately high speed”, and said the defendant had not been paying attention to his speed.

Dual carriageway between Moneymore and Cookstown
Dual carriageway between Moneymore and Cookstown

He stressed there was no suggestion of recklessness or of anyone else being inconvenienced by the defendant’s driving.

The solicitor said Trowbridge has no previous endorsements and is a salesperson in six months probation until September.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said that he will not be driving between now and September.

"Anyone caught driving over 100mph can expect to lose their licence in this court,” he remarked.

