Young Co Tyrone woman pleads not guilty to stealing jeans from DV8 store
A young Co Tyrone woman pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting charge when she appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Olivia Corcoran, aged 20, from Park View in Pomeroy, is accused of stealing jeans, valued £89.99, belonging to DV8 store on August 5 last year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until September 4 to fix a date for a contest.
She excused Corcoran from attending on this date but told her to stay in contact with her legal representatives.