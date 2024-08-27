Young Co Tyrone woman pleads not guilty to stealing jeans from DV8 store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Co Tyrone woman pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting charge when she appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Olivia Corcoran, aged 20, from Park View in Pomeroy, is accused of stealing jeans, valued £89.99, belonging to DV8 store on August 5 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until September 4 to fix a date for a contest.

She excused Corcoran from attending on this date but told her to stay in contact with her legal representatives.