Young Co Tyrone woman pleads not guilty to stealing jeans from DV8 store

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young Co Tyrone woman pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting charge when she appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Olivia Corcoran, aged 20, from Park View in Pomeroy, is accused of stealing jeans, valued £89.99, belonging to DV8 store on August 5 last year.

Read More
Northern Ireland Civil Service launches recruitment drive to fill 500 roles

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until September 4 to fix a date for a contest.

She excused Corcoran from attending on this date but told her to stay in contact with her legal representatives.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice