A young Cookstown man was remanded into custody when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on drug charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Oisin Gaynor, aged 21, from Gortalowry Park, is accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and three counts of possessing the drug on August 21.

A police constable told the court that she could connect Gaynor to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Objecting to an application for bail, the constable said police believed there was a risk of reoffending and the accused had previous convictions for drug offences.

She said approximately £20,000 in cash and cannabis with an estimated value of £20,000 were found in searches.

The officer said police also had concerns for Gaynor’s own safety.

A defence lawyer submitted that Gaynor is a suitable candidate for bail.

He said he lived with his grandparents and there was no issue with that address.

District Judge Francis Rafferty refused bail and remanded Gaynor into custody to appear in court again on September 17.