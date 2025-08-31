Young Cookstown chef facing cannabis charges
Chef Oisin Gaynor, aged 21, from Gortalowry Park, is accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and three counts of possessing the drug on August 21.
A police constable told the court that she could connect Gaynor to the charges.
Objecting to an application for bail, the constable said police believed there was a risk of reoffending and the accused had previous convictions for drug offences.
She said approximately £20,000 in cash and cannabis with an estimated value of £20,000 were found in searches.
The officer said police also had concerns for Gaynor’s own safety.
A defence lawyer submitted that Gaynor is a suitable candidate for bail.
He said he lived with his grandparents and there was no issue with that address.
District Judge Francis Rafferty refused bail and remanded Gaynor into custody to appear in court again on September 17.