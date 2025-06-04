Young Cookstown man who threatened to kill his grandmother handed four-month jail sentence

A man who threatened to kill his grandmother when he saw her up the town, was jailed for four months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Curtis Ewing, of no fixed address, Cookstown, pleaded guilty to making a death threat, threatening to damage property and common assault arising out of the incident on March 21.

Passing sentence, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also put in place a one-year restraining order barring Curtis from contacting the injured party.

She told the defendant, who appeared in court by way of video link from Maghaberry Prison, that he has extensive record for assault and he needed to address his offending.

Prosecuting counsel said at 9.04pm, police received a report from the injured party that her grandson had attended her home address and verbally abused her putting her in fear and resulting in her leaving the house to contact the police.

The lawyer said when she returned Ewing was banging on the door and windows making demands for food and clothes and the injured party was left in fear of being assaulted.

She was fearful her property would be damaged and Ewing threatened he would “f*****g kill you” when he saw her up the town, before leaving.

Counsel said Ewing returned a third time to the house at 1am and was arrested by police on the doorstep of the address. The lawyer said no damage was caused to the property.

A defence lawyer said it was “disgusting behaviour” and “disgusting language” but stressed Ewing was desperate and seeking shelter and food.

He pointed out that the defendant was presently serving a custody sentence for another matter.